United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.39 and last traded at $133.31. Approximately 428,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,254,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $90,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.