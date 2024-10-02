Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Universal Music Group stock opened at 12.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.17. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of 11.29 and a 52 week high of 15.85.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

