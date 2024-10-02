Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
Universal Music Group stock opened at 12.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.17. Universal Music Group has a 52 week low of 11.29 and a 52 week high of 15.85.
About Universal Music Group
