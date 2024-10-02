Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Down 10.1%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,959,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 858,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

