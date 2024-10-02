University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

