University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,040,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $187.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

