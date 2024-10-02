University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $405.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.10. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $409.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

