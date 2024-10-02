University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,704,000 after buying an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,184,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,946,000 after buying an additional 834,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

NYSE:WMT opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,334,670 shares of company stock worth $958,025,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

