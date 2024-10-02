University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases 17,624 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2,670.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 623.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LKQ by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in LKQ by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 155,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LKQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,654,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.