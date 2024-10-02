University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 56,256 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Down 2.4 %

AL opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

