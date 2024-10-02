University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3,826.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $165,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

CB stock opened at $292.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day moving average is $265.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

