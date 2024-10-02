University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 74,319 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $379.13 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

