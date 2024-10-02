University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $10,722,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $266.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $273.82. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

