University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 13,244 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

