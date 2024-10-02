University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 210 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $555.80 and its 200 day moving average is $540.24. The firm has a market cap of $493.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $577.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

