University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 5,882 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.37. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $196.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

