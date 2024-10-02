University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 9,698 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lessened its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

