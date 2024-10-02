University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

