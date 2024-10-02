UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,306,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 959% from the previous session’s volume of 1,351,374 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

UP Fintech Trading Up 24.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UP Fintech by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

