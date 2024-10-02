Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.43

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Urbana Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of C($4.44) million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urbana Company Profile

In related news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

