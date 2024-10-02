V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in V2X were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in V2X by 200.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in V2X in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in V2X in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In related news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V2X news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

