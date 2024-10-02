Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $151.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

