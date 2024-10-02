Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $33.37

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $32.17. Valhi shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 2,368 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on VHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $914.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,626.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

