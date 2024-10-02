ValiRx (LON:VAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.36

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 582931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

