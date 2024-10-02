VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.32 and last traded at $71.83. Approximately 178,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $74.29.
VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.
About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF
The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.
