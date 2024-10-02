VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.42% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $61,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,378,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,982,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,074,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,283 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

