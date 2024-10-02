Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 14.6% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,967,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $198.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.