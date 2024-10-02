Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

