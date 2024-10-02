Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lessened by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.1% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $164,899,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,103 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,395,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,104,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.