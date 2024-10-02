Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

