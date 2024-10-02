Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 122,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 32,917 shares.The stock last traded at $204.77 and had previously closed at $204.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $961.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.30.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

