Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Increased by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

