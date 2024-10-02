Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 154,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 43,606 shares.The stock last traded at $79.16 and had previously closed at $79.31.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,786,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,083,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 728,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $3,538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

