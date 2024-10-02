Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,007,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 3,024,639 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $64.57.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
