Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,007,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 3,024,639 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $64.57.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

