Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Vector Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Vector Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 691,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

