Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells $45,675.52 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 71,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $45,675.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Willingham Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $50,113.09.

Venus Concept Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 280,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,942. Venus Concept Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

Venus Concept last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,702 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 333,366 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

