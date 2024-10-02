Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells $50,113.09 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 94,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $50,113.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Willingham Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Michael Willingham Masters sold 71,368 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $45,675.52.

Venus Concept Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of VERO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 280,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,942. The company has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,366 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

