VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.64

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 4536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get VEON alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEON

VEON Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of VEON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.