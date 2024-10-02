Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading Down 4.5%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.99. 19,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 21,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VGAS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Verde Clean Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.