Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Trading Down 4.5%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.99. 19,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 21,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
The firm has a market cap of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
