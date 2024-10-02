Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $279.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.69.

VRSK stock opened at $268.62 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

