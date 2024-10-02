VersaBank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VBNK)

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$9.96 and a 52 week high of C$18.83. The stock has a market cap of C$462.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.14.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VersaBank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

