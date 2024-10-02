VersaBank (TSE:VBN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.90 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded VersaBank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of VersaBank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

