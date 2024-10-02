Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.27

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 299825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $575,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,778.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at $39,875,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,900 shares of company stock worth $64,107,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

