Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.7% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.81 and last traded at $100.21. Approximately 1,502,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,459,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.2% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KP Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.1% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

