VF (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down to $19.93

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $19.45. VF shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 283,846 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

VF Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VF

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter worth $241,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of VF by 90.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 96,442 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in VF in the second quarter worth $449,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in VF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 572,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 161,502 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

