Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Fastenal by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 58,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 499.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

FAST opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

