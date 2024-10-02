Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 2,371 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,775,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

