Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 986 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

