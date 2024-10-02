Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $227.73. 1,857,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Read Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.