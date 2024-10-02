Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

VNOM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 266,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,104. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

