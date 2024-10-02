Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $507.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

